Oficina + Parque: A Modular Identity





Excel’s grid and typographic language (ARIAL) offered a ready-made, versatile system that would adapt to any application, print or digital. Using the grid as a foundational structure, single cells provided the building blocks to create unique layouts. Groups of cells could be merged together like Lego to bring a text to the foreground or, alternatively, the grid could be blocked out in white or in colour to create visual hierarchy, align elements or highlight parts of the design.





We based the logotype itself on a merging of cells, with the name ‘La Oficina del Parque’ typed in Excel’s distinctive Arial font against the white or black background of an empty cell. Subtle details, such as the small cube at the bottom right hand corner of a selection or the alphabetical cell indicator at the top of a spreadsheet were maintained in order to strengthen the digital origins of the brand identity.