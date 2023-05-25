Lyon & Lyon's profile
MicroHarvest
Lyon & Lyon
About Them
Founded in April 2021, MicroHarvest is a biotechnology company that produces sustainable proteins through microbial fermentation, using agricultural by-products as feedstock. Their advanced technology allows them to produce protein ingredients much faster and using significantly less water and space compared to animal or plant-derived ingredients.

The Big Idea
The branding draws inspiration from the concept of scale and the rapid growth of microorganisms, resulting in prominent features like repetition and large-scale typography throughout. The logomark incorporates a reference to "MU," derived from the Greek term for micro, symbolising the core essence of the brand. Additionally, the chosen logotype reflects the idea of growth through intersecting shapes and a structure reminiscent of natural growth patterns.

Website: MicroHarvest


