Ecobo - Visual Identity





















Ecobo is a brand of gardening products committed to sustainability, quality and design that captures the essence of its Brazilian origins while appealing to the American market. Ecobo imports original Brazilian plant pots designs, infusing them with a colorful visual identity that embodies the joy and diversity of Brazil.





The rounded shapes, inspired by the form of plant seeds, serve as key assets within the visual identity. They not only add an organic and natural feel to the brand, but they also create a strong visual impact, making the Ecobo products easily recognizable and memorable to customers.









Keywords: brazilian / organic / nature / botanic / colorful / rounded / sustainability / design / craft / handmade / joy / exotic / eco-friendly / artisanal / pieces of art / innovative





Client: Ecobo

Country: United States of America

Graphic designer: Mirela Melo

Motion designer: Jorge Amorim




















