Julia Johnson's profile
Paint On It
Julia Johnson
Behance.net
Image may contain: painting, cartoon and clothing
Paint On It - a personal project photographed by me and then painted by Dane Johnson. Style by Michelle Tomaszewski, hair by Ryan Taniguichi and make up by Diane Da Silva
Image may contain: toddler, baby and human face
Image may contain: cartoon, dress and human face
Image may contain: red, woman and person
Image may contain: human face, cartoon and person
Image may contain: human face, person and face
Image may contain: dance, person and smile
Image may contain: cartoon and poster
Image may contain: girl, person and colorful
Paint On It
32
257
1
Published:

Owner

Julia Johnson's profile
Julia Johnson
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Paint On It

32
257
1
Published:

Creative Fields