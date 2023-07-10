Oma Coral Arena









THE WONDERS OF THE UNDERWATER WORLD





Aorist launches its cross-disciplinary program and climate-forward NFT marketplace during Miami Art Week 2021, including 'Coral Arena', by OMA New York, Charlotte Taylor, and Nicholas Préaud.





In a project led by Shohei Shigematsu, contemporary architectural firm OMA designed the master plan for The ReefLine, an underwater sculpture park and marine sanctuary in Miami. A research-based architectural firm, OMA and Shohei Shigematsu's development of The ReefLine included studies of organic forms and of the naturally-occurring architectural structures of coral, and their relationships to Minimalist art and sacred geometry.





NFTs by OMA New York, Charlotte Taylor, and Nicholas Préaud corresponding to the physical work imagine a future of uninhibited coral growth upon the structure, repopulating marine life and saving an endangered ecosystem.





The NFTs was released on Aorist's climate-forward NFT marketplace, powered by Algorand, the previous November 30 at a benefit auction for The ReefLine.





Diego Diapolo, Martin Salfity & Pablo Alfieri brought to life this wonderful Coral Arena full of cgi underwater life. We are proud to be part of such an incredible initiative.







