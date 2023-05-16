The story and the universe of the World Keepers are the answers to the questions that people have when they think about the ecological environment.





Does it make sense to fight for the Eco environment in current realities with giant corporations? Is there a point in my thermos when everyone around is using plastic coffee cups? Is it possible to be eco-friendly and enjoy the benefits of civilization? Organic food, waste sorting and recycling is long, tedious and useless as long as there are city landfills. What will happen to my planet if I don't make any effort?



