art direction book book design book illustration cartoon Character design concept art Digital Art fairytale ILLUSTRATION
Visual concept, art direction, illustrations, design
The story and the universe of the World Keepers are the answers to the questions that people have when they think about the ecological environment.

Does it make sense to fight for the Eco environment in current realities with giant corporations? Is there a point in my thermos when everyone around is using plastic coffee cups? Is it possible to be eco-friendly and enjoy the benefits of civilization? Organic food, waste sorting and recycling is long, tedious and useless as long as there are city landfills. What will happen to my planet if I don't make any effort?

Everything in such stories is usually divided into black and white. The countryside is good, the city is bad, but the story of World of Keepers is a narrative about modern synthesis and a conscious approach.
It is not a contradictory didactic story about how to live. It is a story- solution.
Characters
Here are the main characters that I created for the book and cartoon.
Poster for cartoon
Some workflow
