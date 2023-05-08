B O L I V I A
March 2020
La Paz is the highest capital in the world with some neighborhoods at 4000m. above sea level.
Air is thin and object dynamics is quite different. As a result, Bolivia is the hardest football team to beat at home as visiting teams can barely walk at such altitude and end up clutching at oxygen masks.
The city is set in a super hilly canyon, that's why public transport is based on a cable-car system.
Quiet, clean, space-saving, fast and cheap to run.
Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat - a desertlike, nearly 11,000-sq.km. landscape of bright-white salt, rock formations and cacti-studded islands. We were lucky to see it during the wet season, when a thin layer of rainwater turns the ground plane into a gigantic mirror, making the whole scenery even more surreal
It is believed Uyuni has inspired Salvador Dali's artwork. One of the valleys there is now named after him.
Laguna Colorada is a 60 sq.km shallow salt lake in the southwest of of Bolivia,
close to the border with Chile. The lake is famous with his miraculous red tinted water,
and it is home to hundreds of pink flamingos.