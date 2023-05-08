La Paz is the highest capital in the world with some neighborhoods at 4000m. above sea level.

Air is thin and object dynamics is quite different. As a result, Bolivia is the hardest football team to beat at home as visiting teams can barely walk at such altitude and end up clutching at oxygen masks.

The city is set in a super hilly canyon, that's why public transport is based on a cable-car system.

Quiet, clean, space-saving, fast and cheap to run.



