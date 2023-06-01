Celebrating 30 months of CB content production.
We hit the incredible mark of delivering over 800 images, 50+ animations and 1,700+ pieces of concept art since the start of our partnership with Casas Bahia. Here we’ve made a selection of a few of the best and brightest pieces created so far, telling you just a little bit more about how production has gone.
We’ve told a whole lot of CB’s stories and multitude of adventures in the virtual world. We put him into games, series, movies, memes and he’s even shown up in the last chapter of a soap opera. The advantage of being a digital character is the ease of variability for swapping themes. While we’re doing cosplay, CB becomes a character in a game, pops on the scene, and changes everything easy as can be.
The visual redesign we did for his character a while back gave us the capacity to work with full creative liberty in different digital environments and opened up a whole new sea of possibilities.
Even with the high rate of content, our production never sacrifices the level of craft going into each project.
CB changes outfits, pops in and out of multiple scenes, and despite his cartoonish style, shows off realistic hair and skin details. All of this with daily content delivery demands. We’ve been managing the career of the coolest character on the internet for 30 months. And there’s no stopping now.
Creative Director: Cássio Braga
Animation Director: Carlos Kulpa
Animation Director: Carlos Kulpa
Creative Supervisor: Marco Sesterhenn and Greg Kickow
Concept: Beatriz Anhaia Pereira, Ricardo Amaral, Marcos Torres, João Victor Azevedo Pequeno,
Jonas Pina, Pedro Gomes and Leonardo Marques
Storyreel: Ricardo Amaral and Júlia Nunes
Illustration: Beatriz Anhaia Pereira and Ricardo Amaral
Lyrics: João Franscisco Hein
3D and Lookdev: Ismael Ramos (supervisor), André Kikumoto, Miguel Alves, Honorio dos Santos,
João Schuler, Pedro Aquino Pansini, Jean Ehrat and Augusto Severo
Animation: Vinicius dos Santos Fernandes, Thomas Toniolli, Abner Cirelli, João Schuler, Yumi Watari, Rodrigo Dutra Uchoa and Gustavo Leite
Rigging: Thiago Valentim and Kippcase
Post Production (Still): Bruno Closs (supervisor), Ricardo Oya, Rafael Alves, Lucas Galan, Fernando Teixeira Rohde, Flavio P. Teixeira, Daniel Zimmer and Rafael Pagini
Post Production (Animation): Carlos Kulpa, Bruno Wotroba, Douglas Liell, Daniel Zimmer, Fernando Teixeira Rohde and Daniel Rocha
Technical Supervisor: Pedro Fumegalli
Technical Supervisor: Pedro Fumegalli
Project Manager: Alana Camboim and Jessica Rodrigues
Client Manager: Daniela Sostisso, Alice Quadros, Aline Sarturi and Fabricio Soares
Sound: Loud
Sound: Loud
Client: Via Varejo
Write to us: hello@miagui.cc /// More backstage, news and breakdowns: Instagram /// Facebook