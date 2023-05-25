Para pensar nadando
Es como estar en un escenario, en medio de un pequeño entorno visible rodeado de sombras. A veces es aterrador pensar en lo que puede haber a tan solo un metro de distancia, esperando nuestra llegada. Otras veces parece que esas sombras nos arropan y protegen del exterior, plagado de verdaderos peligros.
Mi amiga Celia me habla de pensar nadando, de abstraerse en una pintura, de meter bajo el agua a nuestro yo automático, ese que respira, habla y camina y con eso ya tiene suficiente.
De cubrir de neblina todo a nuestro alrededor y ver el mundo solo en primer plano, sin nada más allá que lo inmediato, de recuperar nuestro verdadero yo, el que piensa y no habla.
Creo que he vivido siempre así.
He puesto más energía en el garabato sobre la servilleta que en la conversación por teléfono que lo hizo posible. No entendí nada de lo que me decían.
Ofrezco mis garabatos, de cuando ya no escucho nada de lo que sucede al otro lado. Vivencias obligatorias por las que pasé sin guardar de ellas nada en mi memoria, consejos que me dieron para prosperar…
No siento orgullo, solo intento ser honesto, no estuve presente, creo que estaba nadando, estaba pensando.
To think while swimming
It's like being on a stage, in the middle of a small clearing surrounded by shadows. Sometimes it is frightening to think of what might be just a few steps away, awaiting our arrival. At other times it seems as if those shadows wrap us up and protect us from the outside, fraught with real dangers.
My friend Celia speaks to me of thinking while swimming, of abstracting ourselves in a painting, of putting our automatic self under water, the one that breathes, talks and walks. And that is enough.
To cover everything around us with fog and see the world only in the foreground, with nothing beyond the immediate, to recover our true self, the one that thinks and does not speak.
I think I have always lived this way.
I have put more energy into the scribble on the napkin than into the conversation on the phone that made it possible. I didn't understand anything they were saying to me.
I offer my doodles, from when I no longer hear anything of what is happening on the other side. Obligatory experiences that I went through without keeping anything of them in my memory, advice I was given to prosper...
I don't feel pride, I just try to be honest, I wasn't present, I think I was swimming, I was thinking.