Para pensar nadando

To think while swimming





It's like being on a stage, in the middle of a small clearing surrounded by shadows. Sometimes it is frightening to think of what might be just a few steps away, awaiting our arrival. At other times it seems as if those shadows wrap us up and protect us from the outside, fraught with real dangers.

My friend Celia speaks to me of thinking while swimming, of abstracting ourselves in a painting, of putting our automatic self under water, the one that breathes, talks and walks. And that is enough.

To cover everything around us with fog and see the world only in the foreground, with nothing beyond the immediate, to recover our true self, the one that thinks and does not speak.

I think I have always lived this way.

I have put more energy into the scribble on the napkin than into the conversation on the phone that made it possible. I didn't understand anything they were saying to me.

I offer my doodles, from when I no longer hear anything of what is happening on the other side. Obligatory experiences that I went through without keeping anything of them in my memory, advice I was given to prosper...