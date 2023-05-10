NIDA - Fashion
We partnered with Nida, a visionary healthcare apparel brand, to create a brand identity that captures their unique promise of reforming children's healthcare workwear.
Drawing inspiration from the heart of Nida's purpose, we created a vibrant collection of custom textile patterns that fuse bold, organic shapes with a playful, colorful palette, purposefully designed to grab children's attention
and serve as a connection point between doctors and patients. The result is a visual identity that carefully balances playfulness and professionalism, incorporating a hand-drawn mark of a child's smile that is complemented by an elegant serif logotype.
Case photography: Zsuzsa Darab
