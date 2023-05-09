Mubien Brands®'s profile
Tokenology
Mubien Brands®
Tokenology is a web 3 analytics and social platform combining Social Networking + Data Aggregation + Resources to be a one-stop shop for NFT traders. It gives traders and investors deeper insights, higher quality user experience, and a community-trusted source instilling confidence in every trade.

Tokenology aims to position itself as a market leader through user-centered design, unmatched tools and data aggregation, and a community-first platform for NFT investors.

We worked with Tokenology on defining the strategy and brand architecture. Based on deep research, we concluded on updating the whole visual identity, including a recognizable and unique symbol that aims to serve as the representation of this new term, a fresh color palette, a clean typeface combination, a custom illustration style, and a dynamic website design and development. 


blockchain brand identity crypto ILLUSTRATION Mascot nft token tokenology social web3
Agency: Mubien Brands
Account Management: Victor Mubien
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Illustration: Carlos Almagro
Motion: Daniel Iglesias
Art Direction: Daniel Iglesias, Javier Ochoa, Patri Orden, Carlos Almagro
UX/UI: Javier Ochoa, Patri Orden, Luana Laso
Web Development: Ángel Pérez, Hernán Jensen



