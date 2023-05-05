[Brick] Book

The [Brick] House



The initial inspiration arose from memory: a house that conjures the summers of old beside the sea, a family hideaway between the ocean and the countryside, between the fragrance of labdanum and the sea air, quiet afternoons of buzzing cicadas and the running of water on a hill-top farm in the Alentejo.

This inspiration led to an idea: to create a house built of natural, solid and genuine materials.



Hundreds of thousands of solid handmade bricks piled one upon the other without correction. Mathematical perfection achieved out of the imperfection of brick. A house that resists and endures. The exploitation of the time variable in executing the plan and construction was crucial. Because pausing a project in time is one of Primosfera’s unique facets, a necessary condition to ensure quality and representative of a specific way of doing things.





The result is authenticity, a house that one senses, an extension of nature. A courtyard house that revolves around open-air spaces that intentionally follow one after the other. This repetition creates a coherence, but each courtyard has a separate identity, creating different sensory experiences and atmospheres, with the constant presence of water and flowers, climbing plants, aromatic herbs, wild strawberries and citrus fruit trees.