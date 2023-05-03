Rever, founded in 2016, is a leader in bathroom culture. Rever’s products can be seen everywhere in the bathroom, from fragrances to skin care, face to feet care, and bath oil to bath balls. Rever brings us a new brand derivative from this brand image design, that is, music.



The design comes from the question how to understand the bathroom culture. A scented bathroom is completely different from a bathroom without any scent; a bathroom with bubbles is also quite different from the one without bubbles; similarly, a bathroom in the music is entirely different from the one with no music. As far as we can see, bathroom is a very important place in life where we can enjoy a complete set of experience from body care to mood care. As a result, how to bring consumers a feeling of pleasure by a bottle of essential oil and make the bathroom full of joy in music has been the core demand of Rever for rebranding.



Rever aims to stimulate the brand vitality beyond the visual effect. Rever’s rebranding is implemented from outside to inside, the logo to the color matrix, the packaging design to the product pages, and the product naming to the communication context. Just as Rever’s official statement, we have taken on an entirely new look. The overall changes in visual effect bring more possibilities and vitality to Rever. Rever’s logo comes from the rhythm of music, because the bouncing letters can easily evoke people’s rhythmic associations. In the meantime, the symmetrical structure presents a sense of more refined and stable quality. In the design of the font, we adopted boldface that is more compatible for the purpose of connecting with more product lines with different styles in different price ranges, such as jazz, pop, electronic music and rock.



The new design of Rever shows tremendous changes, which completely gets rid of the previous restrictions of vintage and fresh styles and enters a bigger world. It has opened up a new vision in the presentation of professional quality and the delivery of product disposition. It makes products not limited to the boring functional explanation and brings a distinctive character to the brand. More importantly, the new Rever allows consumers to see the happy factors in the bathroom, as if they can hear music from the products. Such a sense of silent music comes from the successfully established bathroom culture.



