The Times Spanish Olive Oil Editorial

Roundel illustrations for The Times to accompany an article feature on Spanish olive oils. Renowned for its health benefits and culinary versatility, this kitchen staple is inspiring a new generation of Spanish chefs.
Client : News UK
Art Director : Valentina Verc
Spanish Olive Oil
Spain is the world’s leading olive oil producer, responsible for 45 per cent of the global supply, and its farmers are sticklers for quality, adhering to stringent controls.
Spanish's native olives encompass around 260 varieties, including top tier olives like picual, cornicabra, arbequina, hojiblanca and picudo.
Picual
Cornicabra
Arbequina
Hojiblanca
Picudo