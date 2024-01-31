Artem Rulev's profileRodion Serebrennikov's profileTen ten ten studios's profileㅤKIDZ ㅤ's profile+2

Drinkit brand identity

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
Drinkit
Brand identity for a food-tech startup from Dodobrands.
Abstract emoji-typeface as the main tool for designing brand’s visual communications.
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
The main idea behind drinkit is to create the best coffee experience combined with an app which helps guests to do in-app orders, manage coffee subscriptions and also to customise drinks.

In partnership with Drinkit brand development unit, we created a new brand platform redesigning the existing whale symbol.

We came up not only with a single logo but  a system of logo marks which became an emoji typeface called Kit regular.
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
We choose ABC Favorit by Dinamo Typefaces as a basic typeface for the text messages and fit Kit regualr proportions to it’s metrics.

Kit regular is now the main tool 
for designing brand’s visual communications.
Package design
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
Indoor and outdoor

brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
– wall carpet designed with Kit regular typeface
– interior and extrior decoration standarts
– digital menu screens
mobile application style
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
merch and outfit
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
Using the new logotype and Kit typeface we created an extensive guide book which conveys all possible brand experiences for customers
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
Ten ten ten studios
(brand consulting, visual communication, art-direction, graphic design, type design)

Rodion Serebrennikov
Artem Rulev

Kidz studio
(interior)

Egor Bogomolov
Ivan Gorbunov
Ekaterina Tarasova
Julia Tsuglenok
Sonya Plusnina
Tatiana Kurochkina

nnedre
(outfit)
Nelly Nedre
Tatyana Derygina

Dodo brands
(brand strategy)

Anna Kalmykova
Tamara Lutzenko

(product)
Nastya Nikitina
Denis Chernobayev

Fedor Ovchinnikov
brand identity abstract Typeface type design coffeeshop Startup digital interior design award winning Drinkit
Drinkit brand identity
Published:
Artem Rulev's profileRodion Serebrennikov's profileTen ten ten studios's profileㅤKIDZ ㅤ's profile+2
Multiple Owners

Owners

Artem Rulev's profile
Germany
Rodion Serebrennikov's profile
Tbilisi, Georgia
Ten ten ten studios's profile
Lisbon, Portugal
ㅤKIDZ ㅤ's profile
Paris, France

Drinkit brand identity

Brand identity for a food-tech startup from Dodobrands. Abstract emoji-typeface as the main tool for designing brand’s visual communications.

Published:

Creative Fields