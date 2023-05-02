Marché Gare - Brand identity

The Marché Gare is a concert hall located in Lyon, with the SMAC label (Scène de Musiques Actuelles). Its programming is articulated between emerging and confirmed artists, between local and international scenes. Established on the site of the old Lyon wholesale market, in the historic Confluence district, it was first inaugurated in 2006 and will be completely renovated to reopen in 2022, after 4 years of extensive work. Now composed of two concert halls with 400 and 100 seats, the Marché Gare offers not only some sixty concerts per year, but also exhibitions, screenings, conferences and welcomes artists in residence for learning and creation periods.





Graphéine was commissioned to rethink the visual identity and signage.