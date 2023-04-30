Fashion Illustration Vol.28

The Sartorial Painting Collection Vol.28
No. 271 - No. 280
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry.
The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks. They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer.
Sartorial Painting No.271 @mathiaslefevre
Sartorial Painting No.272 David Beckham
Sartorial Painting No.273 Daniel Craig
Sartorial Painting No.274 Yves Saint Laurent @ysl
Sartorial Painting No.275 David Zaritsky of @thebondexperience
Sartorial Painting No.276 JAMES
Sartorial Painting No.277 @caleaux
Sartorial Painting No.278 #David
Sartorial Painting No.279 Vince @hairguyvince
Sartorial Painting No.280 Unknown Gentlemen in Seoul
