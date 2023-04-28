Log In
For You
Discover
Live
Hire
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
For You
Discover
Live
Hire
Jobs
search icon
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search icon
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
Free Trial
search icon
magnifying glass
Adobe
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Procreate
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Famous people illustration series
Stavros Damos
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Actor Bryan Cranston as Mr. White, Breaking Bad TV Series
Poet, publisher and editor T. S. Eliot
Songwriter, musician and actor Tom Waits
Super talented actor Harry Melling as Harry Beltik, The Queen’ s Gambit TV Series
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Famous people illustration series
67
294
5
Published:
April 28th 2023
Stavros Damos
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Stavros Damos
Thessaloniki, Greece
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Famous people illustration series
67
294
5
Published:
April 28th 2023
Tools
Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Procreate
Creative Fields
Illustration
caricature
Celebrity
Cinema
Digital Art
editorial
face
ILLUSTRATION
portrait
Portraiture
sketch
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information