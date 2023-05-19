Centre for New Culture
The Beams is an expansive new venue and event space on the Royal Docks in the heart of East London. Once part of the iconic Tate & Lyle sugar factory on the banks of the River Thames, the former warehouse has been transformed into a sprawling 55,000 sq ft event space, reimagined as a testbed for new culture, undiscovered talent, unique experiences and experimental creativity.
Special thanks to the brilliant team at Broadwick Live.
Implementation photography by Marcus Ginns.
Architectural photography by Henry Woide.
Website roll out by Craig Jackson.
Typography: Neue Haas Grotesk
