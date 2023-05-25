RETOKA .'s profileRUBEN ®'s profile
Big Apple Beats
Multiple Owners
Behance.net



futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
.

Through Big Apple Beats we wanted to capture the sounds of New York in a visually appealing way, using the city's lights to create unique shapes that represent the beat of the city. We used a combination of photography and digital effects to create bold and colorful visuals that mimic music equalizers. Our aim was to showcase the diverse and energetic culture of New York by capturing the rhythm and flow of the city's sounds.

·




futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game




futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game





futuristic Glitch lights Manhattan New York night NY skyscraper video game
The images presented on this project are created without the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The reproduction or use of these images by any means, including AI, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of the owner. Unauthorized use of these images for training or any other purpose by AI algorithms is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.

RUBEN®   |   RETOKA



Big Apple Beats
110
467
3
Published:

Owners

RETOKA .'s profile
RETOKA .
Barcelona, Spain
RUBEN ®'s profile
RUBEN ®
San Francisco, CA, USA

Project Made For

user's profile
Creatives of Europe

Big Apple Beats

Ruben and Retoka's artistic project offers a captivating visual experience that transcends reality and immerses viewers in a new realm of New Yor Read More

110
467
3
Published:

Creative Fields