.
Through Big Apple Beats we wanted to capture the sounds of New York in a visually appealing way, using the city's lights to create unique shapes that represent the beat of the city. We used a combination of photography and digital effects to create bold and colorful visuals that mimic music equalizers. Our aim was to showcase the diverse and energetic culture of New York by capturing the rhythm and flow of the city's sounds.
·
The images presented on this project are created without the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The reproduction or use of these images by any means, including AI, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of the owner. Unauthorized use of these images for training or any other purpose by AI algorithms is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.