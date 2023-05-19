MAOWOO Cat Food Packaging & Identity 毛兀 宠物品牌及罐头包装设计

​​ Packaging



传统的猫罐头是用普通的长方形盒子来包装的，我们在这之外设计了一个有趣的提手，这让人联想到烘焙等美食产品的设计，给人带来直观的美味感受的同时，丰富了包装设计的层次感，让里面的罐头显得精致而珍贵。客户与消费者一致认为，这个设计，让产品变得更加便携、有趣、独特。





​​​​​​​ Breaking with convention, traditional cat canned food is packaged in ordinary rectangular boxes. We designed an interesting handle outside of this packaging, which brings to mind the packaging of baked goods and other food products. This provides an intuitive sense of deliciousness, enriches the level of packaging design, and makes the canned food inside appear exquisite and precious. Customers and consumers alike agree that this design makes the product more portable, interesting, and unique.

