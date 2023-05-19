MAOWOO Cat Food Packaging & Identity 毛兀 宠物品牌及罐头包装设计

MAOWOO VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING
Overview
毛兀MAOWOO®坚信，每只猫咪都有其独特的个性和需求，因此，毛兀MAOWOO®将「生活美学」及「科学养猫」融汇结合，通过不断创新和研发，全力打造安全、科学及有爱的猫咪产品，让猫咪的食品和用品，更好的融入现代都市及美好家居。
MAOWOO® firmly believes that every cat has its unique personality and needs. Therefore, MAOWOO® combines "lifestyle aesthetics" with "scientific cat care" and strives to create safe, scientific, and loving cat products through continuous innovation and research and development. The aim is to better integrate cat food and supplies into modern urban and beautiful homes.
Identity
我们为毛兀MAOWOO®设计了独特的品牌形象，将品牌名中文“毛兀”两个字变成了猫咪的脸：嘴巴和胡子。这个设计，将毛兀MAOWOO®的品牌名与它服务的对象，建立了直接而强烈的关联，同时，让品牌变得生动有趣起来。这样的视觉形象，搭配以鲜艳、明快的色彩，非常符合它年轻的品牌定位。
We designed a unique brand image for MAOWOO®, transforming the Chinese characters "毛兀" into the face of a cat, with a mouth and whiskers. This design establishes a direct and strong association between the MAOWOO® brand name and its target audience, while making the brand lively and interesting. This visual image, coupled with bright and vibrant colors, is very much in line with its youthful brand positioning.
Packaging
传统的猫罐头是用普通的长方形盒子来包装的，我们在这之外设计了一个有趣的提手，这让人联想到烘焙等美食产品的设计，给人带来直观的美味感受的同时，丰富了包装设计的层次感，让里面的罐头显得精致而珍贵。客户与消费者一致认为，这个设计，让产品变得更加便携、有趣、独特。
Breaking with convention, traditional cat canned food is packaged in ordinary rectangular boxes. We designed an interesting handle outside of this packaging, which brings to mind the packaging of baked goods and other food products. This provides an intuitive sense of deliciousness, enriches the level of packaging design, and makes the canned food inside appear exquisite and precious. Customers and consumers alike agree that this design makes the product more portable, interesting, and unique.