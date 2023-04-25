Tina Touli's profile
Skullcandy
Tina Touli
Behance.net
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography

FOLLOW YOUR BLISS


Client: Skullcandy


Pandemic times were tough for many reasons, and everyone was in need of some positivity. In whatever small way we could, we wanted to help inspire some good vibes. That’s where the Mood Boost came in: we launched a campaign with a mission to boost mental health, uplifting one mood at a time.

Let’s feel Blissful in April 2020. We could all use a little extra happiness, so we're hoping to inspire you to look forward to more Blissful times and remember the people and experiences that give you those warm and fuzzy feels. Join Skullcandy on the journey and celebrate a different feel-good mood every month through music performances, interviews and exclusive product drops. Because nothing changes the way we feel, like music does.
Our slogan, "This month, we’re feeling Blissful."

For the month of April 2020, the 'Blissful' collaboration with Skullcandy was launched. A digital toolkit was created, featuring the specific mood and colour palette (green earth tones with red secondary colours), with the freedom to define our own interpretation of Blissful.

Skullcandy’s internal design team moved those elements into production to animate and bring them to life for the videos of the campaign. A print of the hero artwork is bundled with a limited-edition earbuds. Re-interpreted Skullcandy “skulls” have been designed using the Blissful mood and its colour palette as a theme. Environment design graphics have been created for short-form music video performances and interview content, where the artists share stories and thoughts on the mood of the month.




Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography




Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography




Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography






Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography
Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Adobe Portfolio animation Branding Identity concept Digital Art ILLUSTRATION motion graphics typography


Skullcandy
41
367
3
Published:

Owner

Tina Touli's profile
Tina Touli
London, United Kingdom

Skullcandy

GRAPHIC DESIGN - PAPER-CRAFT - PHOTOGRAPHY Packaging design for &pizza, a US pizza restaurant chain. A brand that takes personal pride in being Read More

41
367
3
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives