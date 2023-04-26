M A G N E T I C L A N D S C A P E S

UViolet I created Magnetic Landscapes as part of ™ to showcase the beauty of eleven different landscapes. Each photograph captures the essence of its respective environment, from the fiery depths of a volcano to the peaceful serenity of the ocean. What sets these photographs apart is the unique process by which they were created. I used paint, iron powder, magnets, and ultraviolet light to produce these images. In doing so, I not only created pieces of art but also explored the role of magnetic fields in our environment.





I used them to manipulate the paint and create the unique patterns and textures seen in each image. I first applied the paint to a surface and then subjected it to magnetic fields, which caused it to move and flow in unpredictable ways. The final result is a work of art that captures the essence of the environment it represents.



