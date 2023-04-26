RUBEN ®'s profileUViolet ™'s profile
Magnetic Landscapes
Multiple Owners
M A G N E T I C   L A N D S C A P E S



I created Magnetic Landscapes as part of UViolet to showcase the beauty of eleven different landscapes. Each photograph captures the essence of its respective environment, from the fiery depths of a volcano to the peaceful serenity of the ocean. What sets these photographs apart is the unique process by which they were created. I used paint, iron powder, magnets, and ultraviolet light to produce these images. In doing so, I not only created pieces of art but also explored the role of magnetic fields in our environment.

I used them to manipulate the paint and create the unique patterns and textures seen in each image. I first applied the paint to a surface and then subjected it to magnetic fields, which caused it to move and flow in unpredictable ways. The final result is a work of art that captures the essence of the environment it represents.

From the jagged peaks of the mountains to the vibrant colors of a colorful landscape, each photograph in this series showcases the beauty and complexity of our world. The use of magnetic fields in the creation process adds a new layer of meaning to these images, reminding us of the importance of science and technology in understanding and appreciating the natural world.



Ruben's UViolet photographs, magnetic fields are used to manipulate the paint
Fire and Ash


fluor Landscape light Magnetic neon paint science ultraviolet
Arctic Bullion


Polluted Promenade


Horizon's Edge


Rainbow's Refuge


Cityscape Symphony


Emerald Canopy


Frozen Frontier


Glowing Wasteland


Summit's Reach​​​​​​​


Chromatic Heights



The images presented on this project are created without the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The reproduction or use of these images by any means, including AI, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of the owner. Unauthorized use of these images for training or any other purpose by AI algorithms is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.


