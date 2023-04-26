Raising Awareness About Digital Gender Violence
Digital gender violence is a persistent problem, especially among teenagers who haven't received proper education on the subject. Madrid's City Council created a campaign around Valentine's Day to raise awareness among young people about abusive behaviours in digital environments.
Using the "red flags" trend, the campaign encouraged teenagers to recognise their own warning signs and free victims of any fault. Through direct text messages, the campaign established a link with young people to detect and prevent abuse scenarios in digital environments.
The goal was to raise awareness among teens so they could identify these behaviours and set limits, ceasing to normalise situations that are not recognised as explicit violence.
This project aimed to start an online conversation about digital gender violence and its impact on young people.
Photos and videos by Felix Ruiz.