These are various editorial illustrations that I did recently.
Cover illustration for the March edition
For the Parliament Magazine
Illustration for the essay
"I know what savage fear really lies at the heart of the American dream"
"I know what savage fear really lies at the heart of the American dream"
by Costica Bradatan
For The New York Times
AD: Zisiga Mukulu
For The New York Times
AD: Zisiga Mukulu
New illustrations for The Garage magazine by HP
About recycling
About recycling
Illustrations for the article "Swimming in data"
story by Kate Golden
For Sierra Magazine
For Sierra Magazine
Illustration for the story about Stella Levi and the power of storytelling.
For The New York Times
AD: Sam Whitney
For The New York Times
AD: Sam Whitney
Illustration for HP Innovation Magazine
for the article
summer issue
Thank you for watching!