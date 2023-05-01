Masha Foya's profile
Editorial illustrations
These are various editorial illustrations that I did recently.







Cover illustration for the March edition 

For the Parliament Magazine
Illustration for the essay
"I know what savage fear really lies at the heart of the American dream" 
by Costica Bradatan

For The New York Times

AD:  Zisiga Mukulu
New illustrations for The Garage magazine by HP

About recycling
Illustrations for the article "Swimming in data" 
story by Kate Golden

For Sierra Magazine
Illustration for the story about Stella Levi and the power of storytelling.

For The New York Times

AD: Sam Whitney

Illustration for HP Innovation Magazine 
for the article 
summer issue
Thank you for watching!








