

Rice rebranded and created a comprehensive new identity system for Beatbites, a platform which collaborates with artists and creative communities. Beatbites makes original content and shares stories that celebrate artistry, diversity, creative process and culture. Beatbites has a visions of becoming a premiere destination for artist discovery and original creative content, and to further become a label that to support, manage and develop artist. The mission of Beatbites is to champion local artist and music scenes and broadcast them to the world.



Inspired by Beatbites’ international team and reach, rice worked to further define a culture and solidify a brand that is global and connected. The identity system flexes the quality and character of the content. Helvetica supports all languages, while a bold color system and array of templates create diversification to handle a growing spectrum of content themes across digital and physical branded environments.



