Mike Campau
PROGRESSIVE RV&B

Progressive’s internal team, Ninety-six, came to me with an incredible creative concept that fit right into my wheel house. Neon, large retro signs, and RVs… what’s better than that?! Using their sketches as inspiration, I jumped into developing the scenes 100% CGI. Everything from the environment, signs, and vehicles were brought together to make sure that the lighting from the signs lit everything it touched. 

Only thing left to do now is relax and enjoy the scenery.

Client: Progressive
Agency: Ninety-six
CD/AD: Casey Ocasio, Caroline Hayes, Charlie Bailey
Production: Monique Merk
CGI/Post Production: Mike Campau
Final Magazine Ads
Supplied client sketches
CGI (3d) scenes
