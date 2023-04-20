PROGRESSIVE RV&B





Progressive’s internal team, Ninety-six, came to me with an incredible creative concept that fit right into my wheel house. Neon, large retro signs, and RVs… what’s better than that?! Using their sketches as inspiration, I jumped into developing the scenes 100% CGI. Everything from the environment, signs, and vehicles were brought together to make sure that the lighting from the signs lit everything it touched.





Only thing left to do now is relax and enjoy the scenery.





Client: Progressive

Agency: Ninety-six

CD/AD: Casey Ocasio, Caroline Hayes, Charlie Bailey

Production: Monique Merk