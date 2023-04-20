Log In
Personal Illustration 2022-2023
Thanawat Sakdawisarak
Personal Illustration 2022 - 2023
Selected illustrations I did in period of 2022 - 2023. This time I try to focus on gradient and grain texture technique. Also exploring more about the figure detail.
1.Bloom
2.Grain, glass and flower
Grain ikebana
1.The moon
2.Moon Tower
Circle house
1.Mini things
2.The summer’s wind
Complex place 01
The City
1.Winter and its memorable scent
2.“I am happy here, you?”
3.Tales from the twilight — Nothing to wait here
— Unfocusable
1.Am I good enough ?
2.Blooming winter
— Take some rest. Recharging your mind and soul.
— Drawing in modular
1.Summer window
2.Day & night view
— Komorebi
April 20th 2023
Thanawat Sakdawisarak
Bangkok, Thailand
Tools
Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
architecture
dreamscape
Interior
japanese
manga
novel
scene
still life
sunset
surreal
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report