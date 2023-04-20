Thanawat Sakdawisarak's profile

Personal Illustration 2022-2023

Personal Illustration 2022 - 2023
Selected illustrations I did in period of 2022 - 2023. This time I try to focus on gradient and grain texture technique. Also exploring more about the figure detail.
1.Bloom
2.Grain, glass and flower
Grain ikebana
1.The moon
2.Moon Tower
Circle house
1.Mini things
2.The summer’s wind
Complex place 01
architecture dreamscape Interior japanese manga novel scene still life sunset surreal
The City
1.Winter and its memorable scent
2.“I am happy here, you?”
3.Tales from the twilight — Nothing to wait here
— Unfocusable
1.Am I good enough ?
2.Blooming winter
— Take some rest. Recharging your mind and soul.
— Drawing in modular
1.Summer window
2.Day & night view
— Komorebi
