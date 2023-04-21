CAPTAIN 22 | 兔兔隊長的22主張

兔兔隊長是CX8號星系中最出名的隊長，因為他從不出任務所以從未有失敗紀錄，最近愛上的漫畫是DRAGON BALL， 他已經看了2784356次了，他最喜歡Vegeta。這漫畫讓他相信凡事只要練習100倍就能練就超能力，自此每天早上7:30他都會在院子練自己開發的OK波波氣功，聽說最近已經可以吹飛3張衛生紙了! 這每天練15小時30分鐘的習慣，但因此吸引了Knock的注意，他是藍兔子發呆團的隊員，每早偷看兔兔隊長不間斷地練功而深深感動，他想拜兔兔隊長為師，在被兔兔隊長拒絕2次後，終於成功被兔兔隊長收為首席徒弟，每天早上7:30跟著練氣功。

平時他們總是組成雙人組活動，無論是去探險或是買魚，Knock常不自覺地想逃跑，他說這是一股逃跑癖，兔兔隊長因此設計了連動裝置，當Knock逃跑時，就會拉出長線，收回時的撞擊可以產生強大的能量可以帶來兔兔隊長的變身，他的22個主張正好是來自變身後的22個人格。

Captain 22 is the most famous captain in the CX8 galaxy, because he has never served so never had a losing record, recently fallen in love with the comic is DRAGON BALL, he has watched 2784356 times, his favorite Vegeta.

This comic makes him believe that everything can be achieved by practicing 100 times, and since then every morning at 7:30 he will be in the courtyard to practice his own development of OK Bobo Qigong, and I heard that recently he can already blow up 3 sheets of toilet paper!

This daily practice 15 hours 30 minutes of habit, but therefore attracted the attention of Knock, he is a member of the blue rabbit daze group, every morning peeped at the Captain 22 uninterrupted practice and deeply moved, he wanted to worship the Captain 22 as a teacher, after being rejected by the Captain 22 two times, finally succeeded in being accepted by the Captain 22 as the chief disciple, every morning at 7:30 with the practice of qigong.