Chín Mùa

Chín Mùa is a store specializing in seasonal fruit bowls with carefully selected tropical fruits in Vietnam. In a tropical country like Vietnam, fruits are famous for their exceptional fragrance and flavor due to the native soil and the experience of farmers. Chín Mùa delivers fresh dishes that are good for your physical and mental health. In particular, the ingredients are seasonal ripe fruits of the Mekong Delta. In addition, honoring Vietnamese fruit specialties and supporting sustainability for the ecosystem of animals and plants in the orchard are also the concerns of Chín Mùa.



