Serviceplan Innovation's profileAshwin Suresh's profileHan Gao's profileJürgen Branz's profile+2
AIZOME WASTECARE™ - Packaging, Editorial, Skincare
Multiple Owners
Behance.net


AIZOME WASTECARE™

Industrial waste — certified as skincare.
The use of synthetic chemicals in textile production harms the environment, workers, and wearers. To solve this, Japanese startup AIZOME developed an innovative dyeing method that uses only water, medicinal plants and ultrasound. Because of that, not do the textiles come with additional health benefits – but even the wastewater. So to demonstrate the quality of AIZOME’s textiles, we bottled the wastewater, branded it as a premium skincare product, and sent it to key opinion leaders in the textile industry.

Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
Advertising brand identity generative packaging design Poster Design product skincare Sustainability typography visual identity
AIZOME WASTECARE™ - Packaging, Editorial, Skincare
54
224
11
Published:

Owners

Serviceplan Innovation's profile
Serviceplan Innovation
Munich, Germany
Ashwin Suresh's profile
Ashwin Suresh
Munich, Germany
Han Gao's profile
Han Gao
New York, NY, USA
Jürgen Branz's profile
Jürgen Branz
Augsburg, Germany

AIZOME WASTECARE™ - Packaging, Editorial, Skincare

54
224
11
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields