Spotify Modus Mio





The brand identity relies on a specific set of typography lockups, set in Spotify’s Circular, that are always going against each other and lean from the left to the right. They are not going to be still and straight up. They will always lean and have a distinct presence.

This is combined with an inverted image treatment that helps to show the opposite side of every artist. The brand identity is solely relying on black and white colors to create and build on the same contrast of either this or that. It’s all about establishing a simple yet impactful visual world where the artists take the center stage.



