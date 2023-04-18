Created in 1970 and with over 18,000 retailers served in Brazil, Casa Magalhães develops management and sales technologies for small and medium-sized retail and food service companies.





Grupo Boticário Alongside MOOZ and GAVB, Casa Magalhães became part of the Retail Tech unit of, one of the largest retail groups in the world. For this new era, we transformed the entire brand universe in partnership with Criatexto, including positioning, narrative, logo, design system, and verbal identity.





Together with the Group team, we carried out an immersion where we understood that the brand goes beyond integrated solutions for a store owner to have control of his business. It is a ‘people like us’ company, willing to open the doors for every merchant, from little to giant, multiplying connections.





By facilitating conversations, bringing people together, and improving the flow of stores, we arrived at the concept ‘Makes commerce flow’, which communicates a confident, light and positive vision, always seeking to improve relationships and results.





The new logo needed to keep up with this movement, so it was essential to ditch all elements of the previous structure. The typography and symbol with dated characteristics gave way to a warm and gentle design with a touch of technology and vibrancy. A shortened version with just ‘CM’ and the accent highlighted is used to create its symbol.





The details of the new wordmark enhance a complete visual ecosystem, where the green graphic element becomes a protagonist in the fluid narrative, creating striking compositions and brand awareness in its market. A solid yet energetic color palette and uncomplicated typography complete this universe.



