Clay 3D rendering —发现小而美 2

黏土材质在C4D渲染中，再借助可爱的卡通形象造型，可以说把黏土材质的使用发挥到了极致。



Clay material in C4D rendering, and then with the help of cute cartoon image modeling, it can be said that the use of clay material to the extreme.







现实中黏土手工用的都是超轻黏土，超轻粘土（Super-Light Clay），是纸黏土里的一种，简称超轻土，捏塑起来更容易更舒适，更适合造型，且作品很可爱，诞生于德国，在日本比较盛行，是一种兴起于日本的新型环保、无毒、自然风干的手工造型材料。



The reality of the clay craft with super-light clay, super-light clay (Super-Light Clay), is a paper clay, referred to as super-light clay, easier and more comfortable to knead, more suitable for modeling, and the work is very cute, born in Germany, more prevalent in Japan, is a new environmentally friendly, non-toxic, natural air-drying hand modeling materials that emerged in Japan.





整体主形象视觉参考 "迷糊" "阿岛""Alice舟舟粘土手作"三位老师的DIY粘土形象进行的输出，大家如有兴趣可以去小红书去关注下这位心灵手巧的老师。

以下三维建模渲染设计，均有本人设计，版权归属© "迷糊""阿岛""Alice舟舟粘土手作"







