周 大侠呀's profile
Clay 3D rendering —发现小而美 2
周 大侠呀
Behance.net
黏土材质在C4D渲染中，再借助可爱的卡通形象造型，可以说把黏土材质的使用发挥到了极致。
Clay material in C4D rendering, and then with the help of cute cartoon image modeling, it can be said that the use of clay material to the extreme.

现实中黏土手工用的都是超轻黏土，超轻粘土（Super-Light Clay），是纸黏土里的一种，简称超轻土，捏塑起来更容易更舒适，更适合造型，且作品很可爱，诞生于德国，在日本比较盛行，是一种兴起于日本的新型环保、无毒、自然风干的手工造型材料。
The reality of the clay craft with super-light clay, super-light clay (Super-Light Clay), is a paper clay, referred to as super-light clay, easier and more comfortable to knead, more suitable for modeling, and the work is very cute, born in Germany, more prevalent in Japan, is a new environmentally friendly, non-toxic, natural air-drying hand modeling materials that emerged in Japan.

整体主形象视觉参考 "迷糊" "阿岛""Alice舟舟粘土手作"三位老师的DIY粘土形象进行的输出，大家如有兴趣可以去小红书去关注下这位心灵手巧的老师。
以下三维建模渲染设计，均有本人设计，版权归属© "迷糊""阿岛""Alice舟舟粘土手作"


3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
3D artwork c4d cartoon cinema4d clay Creative Design Digital Art handmade octane
Clay 3D rendering —发现小而美 2
80
470
3
Published:

Owner

周 大侠呀's profile
周 大侠呀
China

Clay 3D rendering —发现小而美 2

80
470
3
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields