







GLOW





We worked with the wonderful Tim and Yahnay from Melbourne-based architecture practice, Glow, to refresh their brand identity and website. Previously known as 'Glow Building Design' we shortened the company name to 'Glow' and developed the new mantra; Elevated Living.





The Elevated Living mantra was introduced to speak to a narrower market sector, and is encompassed by a series of organic hues reflecting the Australian ‘city, country and coastal’ landscapes, all of which are sub-brands that live within the Glow world. Each client residence is divided into one of the three landscape categories and are given individualised site signs, branded documents and marketing collaterals.





The Glow logo is a result of carefully crafted typography, where each serif character is tailored to sit perfectly abreast it's opposing letterform.







