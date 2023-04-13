Chile With Vicente

Vicente The Client. Santiago de Chile
El Gran Torre tallest building in Latin America. Santiago de Chile
Calle la Paz Santiago
Calle La Paz Santiago
Calle la Paz Santiago
Valparaiso
Calle La Paz Santiago
Valparaiso
Valparaiso
Parque Centenario Municipalidad de Vitacura Santiago
Hiking The Andes - The Start - Rancagua
The Andes
Hiking The Andes
Hiking The Andes
The Andes
Hiking upThe Andes from Rancagua
Santiago Smog
The Andes from El Golf Santiago
Acongacua is the highest mountain in the Americas
The Atacama Desert
Homeless man Parque Almagro Santiago
Provedencia Centro Historico Santiago
El Gran Torre tallest building in Latin America
Cementerio General Santiago
The mudered Allende tomb- Cementerio General
Fruit and Veg Market Porter Calle La Paz Santiago
Parque Balmaceda . Gay Marriage Never! - We Have The Right To Love Our own Way! Santiago.
Vineyards Rancagua. Global Warming means vines can be grown further up into the Andes
Provedencia Centro Historico. Santiago
Atacama Desert
Calle La Paz Santiago
Vegetable market Calle la Paz Santiago
Parque Centenario Municipalidad de Vitacura Santiago
Santiago The Smog came down El Golf
El Gran Torre from Parque de las Esculturas and Mapoche River. Santiago
Recoleta under smog Santiago
Calle La Paz Santiago de Chile
The Andes
The Andes
Crossing The Andes east to Buenos Aires Leaving Santiago under a layer of smog