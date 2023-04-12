Goldbird Hot Chicken
Fremantle, Australia
Brand Design, Restaurant Interior Design, Packaging & Website
Goldbird is a retro-style chicken family restaurant located in the heart of Fremantle. The branding, interior design, packaging and advertising is inspired by fast food joints of 1970’s with a heavy dose of Australiana,
What's for dinner? Goldbird is the right choice.
The team looks forward to meeting you and your family, and introducing you to their crispy, golden brown, juicy fried chicken, delicious sides and home made desserts.
View Website
Logo Animation by Oliver Ryan
Photography by Gina Isabel
Website by Monk
