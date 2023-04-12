Jo Cutri Studio's profile
Goldbird Hot Chicken
Goldbird Hot Chicken
Fremantle, Australia

Brand Design, Restaurant Interior Design, Packaging & Website

Goldbird is a retro-style chicken family restaurant located in the heart of Fremantle. The branding, interior design, packaging and advertising is inspired by fast food joints of 1970’s with a heavy dose of Australiana,

What's for dinner? Goldbird is the right choice.
The team looks forward to meeting you and your family, and introducing you to their crispy, golden brown, juicy fried chicken, delicious sides and home made desserts.

Logo Animation by Oliver Ryan
Photography by Gina Isabel
Website by Monk
