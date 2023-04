Goldbird Hot Chicken

Fremantle, Australia



Brand Design, Restaurant Interior Design, Packaging & Website



Goldbird is a retro-style chicken family restaurant located in the heart of Fremantle. The branding, interior design, packaging and advertising is inspired by fast food joints of 1970’s with a heavy dose of Australiana,





What's for dinner? Goldbird is the right choice.







Logo Animation by Oliver Ryan