

Petit Bazaar is a children's boutique with endless options. Based out of Hong Kong, they curate products and collections worldwide to give kids and parents an experience beyond shopping. In 2020 we took on the task of redirecting the already well-positioned brand to bring it into a new contemporary space. This included both visual and verbal identity.





Our approach stemmed from the boutique nature of the brand's name and vision, relying on classic French visual motifs. A pastel color palette alongside decó-inspired fonts were used to create a series of seals throughout the packaging and digital assets. Like a getting your passport stamped, we wanted the brand experience to feel like a journey.





The logo was created based off the previous visual identity where they used stars and typewriter font for most of the brand. This was replaced with a custom slab serif font with curly teardrop terminals, that still retained its visual roots. The star was then repurposed as the brand's icon, used throughout various applications.





To cap it all off, we created a series of monoline illustrations based off of kids using their main collections. They can see themselves as pirates, chef's, living in a winter wonderland or just playing in the rain. At the end of the day, they can be whatever they want.















