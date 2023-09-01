Posh Robotics

Posh is tackling the blackouts caused by climate change and outdated electrical grids with its plug-and-play domestic battery packs, making power backup and off-grid solar storage accessible to all households. The startup, selected by Y Combinator, also has developed a proprietary robotic system that disassembles, recycles, and repurposes top-tier retired EV battery cells — fostering a circular electric economy.
Transforming energy into life
Our creative strategy focuses on transformation, which is at the heart of Posh’s pioneering solutions. They convert discarded batteries into new ones, shift complex technology into accessible solutions, and turn electricity into movement. All to propel today’s and tomorrow’s generations forward.
Connecting ideas
The visual system is based on the concept of connection — after all, transformation happens when innovative ideas and people come together. To represent these two poles, we balanced flat shapes and 3D renders with vibrant colors and humanized imagery.