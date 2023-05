PASS PRO | BRAND IDENTITY

EN

Pass Pro is the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the music industry. For the past ten years, Mélodie Gambin has been working with artists to develop their digital strategy. Each week, a guest comes to share the secrets of his job: the episodes deal with the new stakes in the promotion of artists facing the digital evolutions, the NFT, the management of artists, the production of ideas and more. The name "pass pro" is a nod to the badge used in the backstage.





For this identity, we designed a special typeface with a rhythm that focuses primarily on the width of the lowercase vowels and the capital consonants. Our typographic approach gives full expression for an imposing geometric symbol. The P in Pass Pro takes up the idea of a sound wave or a conversation. These shapes are declined in a modular and unpredictable system like an audiogram. We have chosen the sans serif typeface Aspekta (designed by Ivo Dolenc) in different weights for headings and body text and an evolving, even completely free, color palette. The graphic charter has led to the deployment of an Instagram grid: from the publication through a principle of reels and stories.





