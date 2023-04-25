Handicraft Art in an Era of Technology

The exhibition invited 18 western calligraphers from various countries, and exhibited more than 60 western calligraphic works and works of art created around the theme of "Technology in the Age of Science and Technology". In response to the theme of the exhibition, the design team boldly imagined and simulated a avantgarde "Western Calligraphy Tool Set of the Future" as part of the main vision of the exhibition, so as to echo the theme of the exhibition. In the main vision, the four future Western calligraphy tools are inextricably related to the future technology and digital development, which breaks the traditional concept inherent in Western calligraphy; At the same time, the design team brings out strong visual tension in the main vision by combining western calligraphy fonts and futuristic fonts. This means that under the influence of the rapid development of modern science and technology, the classical and elegant western calligraphy is also constantly transforming and revolutionizing its endless potential, to express that the development of western calligraphy and even font design is keeping pace with the times, and the future is still full of endless possibilities.





