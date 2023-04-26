Nesquik - Quicky

Quicky’s got an all-new look.
One of the world’s most nostalgic, beloved mascots has been completely reimagined. Thanks to an invite from London-based FutureBrand and Nestlé, we here at Miagui were given the responsibility to bring a new, three-dimensional version of an iconic character fully to life.
In addition to Quicky’s bold new 3D visual evolution, his behaviors and attitudes have changed a bit as well. Quicky has taken on an even more strategic role for Nesquik and their packaging, social media, and advertising the world over.
From now on the new Quicky will be globally implemented on all Nesquik fronts, bringing together
their visual presence that’s additionally reinforced by updated branding.
Before processing the images on CGI, multiple studies are realized
in search of dynamic actions to reinforce the character's traits.
Creative Director: Cássio Braga
Animation Director: Carlos Kulpa
Creative Supervisor: Greg Kickow and Marco Sesterhenn
Concept: Ricardo Amaral and João Azevedo
Storyreel: Ricardo Amaral
3D and Lookdev: Ismael Ramos (supervisor), Miguel Alves Giffu, Matheus Abraham Alves,
João Paulo Crestani, André Kikumoto and Guilherme Moura Santos
Riggin: Flavio Castello, Leonardo Cadaval, Henrique Ribeiro and Felipe Gimenes
Animation: João Schuler and Abner Cirelli
Post Production (Still): Bruno Closs (supervisor), Ricardo Oya, Daniel Zimmer and Fernando Rohde
Post Production (Animation): Bruno Wotroba (supervisor), Daniel Zimmer and Pauline Oliveira
Technical Supervisor: Pedro Fumegalli
Motion Capture: Luise Robaski Gregory
Project Manager: Alana CamboimClient Manager: Wellinton Ribeiro, Daniela Sostisso, Ana Laurentiz, Alice Quadros and Karina Jacques
Client: Nestlé
Agency: FutureBrand London
