Renaissances, real estate promotion - Brand identity

Renaissances becomes Renai§ances







" To rehabilitate a building is to give it a second life, to write a new paragraph in its history . It means prolonging a strong link between the different stages of its history to create a living and inhabited heritage. This is to promote a heritage place of life ". We built the history of the brand with the creation of this introductory text which sets out the vocation of Renaissances. It's also this text that led us to the creation of its visual identity.





The creation of the Renaissances logotype is a custom design of the Renaissances lettering that incorporates an emblem in the center of the word. The central repetition of the two S's of Renaissances becomes a typographic ligature known as the paragraph symbol . This emblem tells the entrepreneurial project "Renaissances" in an impactful and poetic way. The vertical and curly spelling of the paragraph symbol also communicates the idea of architecture and ornamentation. The doubling of the S communicates the idea of rebirth, while creating a strong historical link between past, present and future .



