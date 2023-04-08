BSTN COLLECTION

I’m super happy to have been part of this amazing project with BSTN.
Inspired by their deep love of basketball they created a series of elevated home & living accessories produced by Swiss design studio Sula.
I designed the main illustration around the huddle, symbol of the bond between players, surrounded by different iconic and nostalgic basketball elements. Some of them are found on one of the standout pieces of the collection, a college jacket produced by BSTN Brand and Schott.
Creative Direction & Photos: BSTN
Production: SULA
Illustration: SADDO
Model: Sam Wise
https://www.bstn.com/chronicles/bstn-brand-home-living/
Inspired by their deep love of basketball they created a series of elevated home & living accessories produced by Swiss design studio Sula.
I designed the main illustration around the huddle, symbol of the bond between players, surrounded by different iconic and nostalgic basketball elements. Some of them are found on one of the standout pieces of the collection, a college jacket produced by BSTN Brand and Schott.
Creative Direction & Photos: BSTN
Production: SULA
Illustration: SADDO
Model: Sam Wise
https://www.bstn.com/chronicles/bstn-brand-home-living/