JERSEY LIBERATION STAMPS (75th Anniversary)









JERSEY 75th ANNIVERSARY LIBERATION STAMPS









The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Jersey was commemorated with a set of six stamps and a souvenir coin to be issued by Jersey Post on 9 May 2020. The commemorative stamps were created by True North and I was lucky to have been involved in the illustrations of the stamps which depict key moments in a contemporary celebration of Liberation Day.









During the first year of World War Two, on 1 July 1940, German troops arrived to take the surrender of Jersey and for the next five years, Jersey, Guernsey, Sark and Alderney were the only parts of the British Isles to be occupied during the war. On the 8th May 1945, German forces surrendered and the war in Europe ended. The following day, Royal Navy destroyer HMS Beagle arrived off the coast of Jersey and accepted the surrender of the occupying forces. Liberation Day is celebrated each year in Jersey on 9 May and includes a series of official ceremonies.







