Coba
Coba is a financial technology company, based in Mexico and USA. The brand was born to support the world's most talented individuals, regardless of location. Coba seeks to support the employee side of the equation by providing them value-add tools and services to maximize the value of their remote-work professional life. Built for remote workers by remoter workers.




Art Direction, branding, and packaging
Location: México and USA
Line of Business: Financial servicer

The logo is designed with two fonts, a serif that represents the formal, solid, and trustworthy side of the brand and, above all, experience. To give it a more tech touch, the letter B was integrated and modified with a sans serif typeface that gives a modern, playful, and technological aesthetic. In this way, we talk about the connection that COBA proposes in a different way than the competition. The icon represents an arrow connecting to a point. In this way we talk about the direct connection that users will have with companies in the USA through COBA, Coba makes it easy and accessible. Upon joining you can see the symbol of a star representing the success of remote work together with COBA.



Photography: Luis Pedro Chang



