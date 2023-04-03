Turnover font

My Name is Wendy Studio's profile
The Turnover typeface created in 2019 is now available for purchase.
This titling font is based on a square, its name comes from its fixed shape that allows you to rotate the letters to make elegant and original graphic layout games.
The Turnover is a monospace, available in a single weight, Uppercase version, delivered with a set of glyphs.
It is possible to buy it on the shop of the studio mynameisjack.fr
The font is available under 4 licenses for print and web: Only (for one user), Tiny (5 to 10 users), Mid (10 to 25 users) and Big (25 to 35 users).
If you have a specific project that requires a license that extends beyond print and web, please contact us.

Turnover Regular > 100€
Available in Open Type format TTF, OTF, Woff & Woff2 forMac & Windows
(We do not offer a trial version, thanks for your understanding)
