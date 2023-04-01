Apo Genc's profile
Hamburg Stories
Apo Genc
Hamburg Stories
Scenes of people's daily grind in filmic-streetphoto-splits.

cinematic photography city germany hamburg mood moody photography Photography Street street photography Urban
Shot on Sony A7III + Sigma 135mm 1.8 Art.
April - June 2021. Hamburg, Germany.
Hamburg, Germany

