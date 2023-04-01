Jan Erik Waider's profile
Frozen Lakes – Chapter 4: The Blue Maze
FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 4: The Blue Maze

The cracks in the ice of frozen lakes are the result of the constant expansion and contraction of the ice caused by fluctuations in temperature. When the temperature drops, the ice contracts, causing stress on its surface. As the temperature rises again, the ice expands, creating cracks along the surface. The cracks often run in chaotic patterns because the stress is not evenly distributed across the ice. The strength of the ice also varies depending on its thickness and composition, which can result in the cracks crossing in unexpected ways. These chaotic patterns can create stunning visual displays that are in constant change and transformation.
FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 4: The Blue Maze
— Lake Åraksfjorden in the municipality of Bygland, Norway (March 2023)

Aerial Landscape Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
