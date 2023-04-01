FROZEN LAKES – Chapter 4: The Blue Maze





The cracks in the ice of frozen lakes are the result of the constant expansion and contraction of the ice caused by fluctuations in temperature. When the temperature drops, the ice contracts, causing stress on its surface. As the temperature rises again, the ice expands, creating cracks along the surface. The cracks often run in chaotic patterns because the stress is not evenly distributed across the ice. The strength of the ice also varies depending on its thickness and composition, which can result in the cracks crossing in unexpected ways. These chaotic patterns can create stunning visual displays that are in constant change and transformation.