ARCADE
Moment Factory is a multimedia entertainment studio specializing in the design and production of immersive environments, combining video, lighting, architecture, sound, and special effects. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has offices in Paris, Tokyo, New York and Singapore.

Arcade is an immersive experience created by Moment Factory that combines motion detection technologies and projection and borrows mechanics from video games. Participants are propelled into the heart of the action as their bodies take control of one of the six games offered.

Projection Photos @samuelfournier_



arcade augmented reality brand identity graphic Logo Design moment factory motion design projection typography visual identity
